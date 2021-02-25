SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced the state reopens large venues on March 22, which is good news for Boston sports fans.
Fenway Park, TD Garden, and Gillette Stadium are all expected to welcome fans back inside safely.
Finally, no more of the fake crowd noise and some real noise from fans expected to be back March 22 as the governor announced some Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Revolution fans will be allowed back.
Good news for the Boston die-hard sports fans, these empty seats are about to get filled as the governor baker announced on Thursday the state's plan to shift to Phase 4 Step 1, meaning large venues will be allowing fans back at a 12-percent capacity rate.
"Step 1 of Phase 4 includes indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks, like Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park and TD Garden, will be permitted to reopen at a 12-percent capacity limit," Baker said. "These facilities will also be required to submit a plan to the Department of Public Health to demonstrate the safety measures they'll be employing in opening up to the public."
So what does this plan look like in terms of fans coming back to games?
For Bruins and Celtics fans, the TD Garden allowing just over 2,000 people back inside each game.
For Red Sox lovers, Fenway Park is expected to allow roughly 4,500 fans back per game. Those ready for the Patriots to recover next season and the New England Revolution fans out there, 7,800 fans are expected to be allowed back inside Gillette Stadium.
Red Sox season ticket holders are priority number one. The club announced season ticket holders get the first opportunity to come back to Fenway Park for regular-season games.
The governor told Western Mass News if it weren't for the cooperation and teamwork of everyone in the state, this wouldn't be possible.
"Today, thanks to everybody's commitment to wearing masks, to distance when appropriate, to avoid crowds and do their part to stop the spread. We can move forward with the reopening plan and take some of the stuff that we did previously off the table," he said.
Meanwhile, all Boston organizations, the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, Bruins, and Revolution took to social media on Thursday, thanking the Baker-Polito administration and city officials for giving fans the green light.
Even some patriots legends, like Julian Edelman, responded to the news.
We’re back. 3/22. LFG. pic.twitter.com/LxwWRV5DG6— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 25, 2021
Governor baker continued to emphasize the importance of practicing safety measures amid the pandemic.
