CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site is now available in Western Mass.
On Wednesday morning, the Castle of Knights vaccine site in Chicopee is expected to begin vaccine appointments.
The site will be open, by appointment only, Wednesday through Friday.
All vaccine appointments will be based on dose availability with the expectation of vaccinating up to 800 doses per day.
The Castle of Knights site will be administering the Moderna COVD-19 vaccine.
To pre-register for an appointment click here.
Each person will be provided with their second appointment before leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.