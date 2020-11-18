SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and the Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Reilly spoke out after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance for schools stating students are at high risk if they learn in-person only.
The new guidance said the risk of COVID-19 with children should be weighed when it's against the benefits of in-person learning.
At Wednesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the governor once again said that students belong in the classroom. This announcement comes as the CDC updated their guidance, which said students are at high risk if they learn in-person.
“I made it pretty clear that I think kids need to be in school, and I think if you talk to almost anybody in the pediatric community, they'll tell you that the consequences are very negative. Some cases, the sustained consequences of sustained isolation,” Baker said.
Under the guidance, all students can get and transmit the virus, despite earlier reports.
Reilly said they take what the CDC says into consideration, but it's up to medical professionals in Massachusetts.
“We're relying mostly on the medical expertise here in Massachusetts. We certainly look at the CDC guidance, but as you know, the CDC guidance has changed for different things over time,” Reilly said. “So, there's been some up and down, back and forth about what they put out. We're relying mostly on our medical community here to advise us on what we're trying to do.”
The governor said the long-term effects of fully remote learning could have an impact on a student's future.
“The lack of rhythm and the lack of socialization and the lack of engagement with their peers and with their teachers regularly is an enormous public health threat and potential calamity,” Baker explained.
The West Springfield Public Schools are fully remote for the time being.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News he wasn’t surprised at the sudden change in guidance by the CDC. He told Western Mass News the town makes their school district decisions by looking to the state and local health experts.
“CDC guidance, I mean, really what they did was take away politically motivated information and go back to science-based stance, so I think for now we are not looking to the CDC for much because so much back and forth,” Reichelt said.
