(WGGB/WSHM) – The CDC updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance Monday night.
U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions in half for Americans who test positive for COVID-19.
The quarantine period is now down to five days instead of the previous 10.
The isolation time for close-contacts was also trimmed down.
This came as new evidence showed that people are most contagious two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.