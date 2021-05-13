CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The City of Chicopee Regional Vaccine Site located at the Castle of Knights on Memorial drive will be shifting vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday to allow the site to run more efficiently.
According to officials, the shift will affect about 20 appointments.
Any person who has booked an appointment for May 13th will be offered priority booking for the week of May 27th between 10am and 2pm.
Second dose vaccines will also begin at the regional site on May 27th.
In addition, on May 13th and 14th, the Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club on Meadow Street to offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone in the surrounding neighborhoods who has had trouble accessing available sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.