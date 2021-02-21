CHICOPEE/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two cities are returning certain grades to a hybrid learning model on Monday, February 22.
Chicopee Public Schools announced they are starting to return students to in-person classes for those in grades kindergarten through 3, Chicopee Academy, and any high-needs students for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Students in grades 4 through 12, Szetela, and Career & Technical Education will also return to a hybrid model, with those in cohort A returning on Mondays and Tuesdays and those in cohort B returning on Thursdays and Fridays.
Officials added that all students will be fully remote on Wednesdays, and those who have selected remote learning for the full school year can continue with that option.
Holyoke Public Schools also announced on Sunday evening that students in PreK and kindergarten will be selected to return to a hybrid model starting Monday, February 22.
Upon their return, schools will start phasing into their hybrid model. Students will attend school in-person four days a week and will be remote on Wednesdays, officials say.
Schools officials told Western Mass News students who return in-person are not required to wear uniforms, although they may choose to.
For more information regarding Chicopee Schools' transition back to a hybrid model, click here, and for more information on Holyoke Schools, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.