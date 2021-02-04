AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is coming up on one year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our way of life.
Restaurants are trying to rebound from the weeks-long shutdown and continued capacity limits. But are your favorite local restaurants following the right protocols to keep people safe, and are restaurants punished when accused of breaking the rules?
For the last year, public officials have warned restaurants and bars, following COVID-19 safety rules is non-negotiable.
"I think if you are blatant enough during this environment to ignore good public health advice, then you deserve to have your name mentioned in a way that is not positive," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Western Mass News has covered when local restaurants and bars get dinged in the pandemic.
The return to life before COVID-19 is still months away, and restaurants will likely have to follow capacity limits, social distancing, and mask-wearing rules for a little while longer. But how have the cities and towns reacted?
Western Mass News used public records requests to examine the complaint data from several local towns and cities between March of 2020 and early January 2021. Found that many towns are more willing to file verbal and written warnings against eateries before handing the punishment.
East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Agawam, South Hadley, and West Springfield, town officials, have not filed fines on restaurants, just verbal and written warnings.
The Chicopee Health Department has issued no fines. But their license commission has filed penalties against the licenses of three businesses.
Holyoke, on the other hand, has issued multiple fines against restaurants. One of the biggest complaints in all the towns, employees not wearing masks properly.
"It’s a case-by-case issue. Sometimes it’s an issue that someone didn’t get the information they needed, and that is on them. They should have a family. They should’ve been upon the information," said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.
Sapelli told Western Mass News that most businesses that get complaints are cooperative.
"The procedure is to try to sift through these calls because we get several of them, and some of them are quite frankly bogus calls, and some are very legitimate," he noted.
Western Mass News found through public records requests that one Agawam country club did receive a $300 fine after several warnings. Sapelli told us that's the town's M.O.
"If it’s a repeated offense three or four times, then obviously the penalty for that’s got to be increased every time," he explained.
Western Mass News wanted to check in with a restaurant that appears to be doing everything right.
"People are chomping at the bit to sit down, but sorry your table's not sanitized," said the owner of Agawam's Partner's Restaurant, Mark Tansey.
Of all the complaints Western Mass News sifted through, founded or unfounded, Partner's hasn't received one between March and early January.
In addition to signage that can't be missed Tansey has installed dividers between tables and a sanitizing system to let staff know which areas are clean.
When it comes to that complaint of mask-wearing, Tansey said he started swapping out cooks at the hot stoves frequently.
"Somebody else will jump in for a couple of minutes to give that person a break," he explained. "It's hard, and they know it. I don't want to get used to it, but it's what you have to do for now."
Tansey added that the big part in establishing public trust is being firm when the customer is not always right and even going so far as to turn people away who won't wear masks.
"It's far infrequent in the last few months," he noted. "But I would say during the summer, probably once a week."
Coming up on Western Mass News next week, find out about businesses that have received penalties for COVID-19 violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.