LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerned thoughts are circulated about veterans in Massachusetts not being treated equally when trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A local veterans service officer, sounding the alarm, saying veterans in Boston have far better access than those in western Mass.
Online regular posts about walk-in clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine and no appointments needed, offered at different locations.
The system even boasts vaccinating seniors ahead of schedule, offering shots to those 65 and even as young as 55.
For those served by the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, Western Mass News found a different story.
As of this week, no vaccines are offered to veterans under the age of 75. They must wait for a call from the VA Healthcare providers to schedule an appointment.
"We’re being told as much information as them, which is nothing," said Ludlow Veterans Service Officer Eric Segundo.
Segundo said he is at a loss on informing local veterans who call with their concerns and frustrations.
[You are not upset that veterans under the age of 75 can get the vaccine in Boston, correct?]
"No, not at all. You know, that’s a great opportunity for any veteran who can get the shot," he said.
He told Western Mass News he's upset over the lack of access across the whole state.
"Why are the veterans of western Mass. have to wait to get a phone call to scheduled an appointment?" he asked.
Richard Askew is a navy veteran from Ludlow. He told Western Mass News he received a call through the VA Central Western Massachusetts asking if he wanted to be on a waiting list.
"I told them to put me on the list. You know, and they haven’t called me since," he explained.
At 71, his only option now would be to travel to the Boston area or wait until the state opens up vaccine eligibility to those in his age range.
"Boston’s a long way to go," he noted. "Can’t we go somewhere in western Mass?"
"The same services, provided on one side of the state, should be equally provided on our side of the state," Segundo said.
Western Mass News reached out to the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, who released a statement, saying:
“We are vaccinating veterans to the capacity of our inventory and going to their homes when needed. Veterans may receive the vaccine at any VA location where it is available."
But for those unable to travel, Western Mass News brought these concerns to Ryan Lilly, the director of VA New England Healthcare System.
Lilly claims the Pfizer vaccine is being given out at Bedford and West Haven, Connecticut because they can accommodate the ultracold temperatures that the shot requires.
He added that the Moderna vaccine is being given out at multiple VA locations across the state, including western Mass., and said the VA New England Healthcare System gives roughly the same amount of each vaccine.
"If you’re spreading the Pfizer vaccine across two sites and the Moderna across six sites, the Moderna sites are getting fewer individual doses each week, and central, western Mass. happens to be one of the Moderna sites," Lilly explained.
But Lilly claims the allotments shifted to afford western and central Mass. more doses.
"It’s somewhere around a threefold increase in what they have historically been getting per week compared to what they got this week, and what they’re getting next week," he added.
Lilly also said western and central Mass. vets will have walk-in clinics by mid-March and a number to contact for help, rather than waiting for their phone to ring.
"By next week, we'll be publishing a phone number so folks can call," he said.
Until then, veterans who have been waiting to return to normalcy are doing what they can to avoid the deadly virus.
"I do want to get the shot. I want to stay safe as possible," Askew said.
Lilly told Western Mass News he is planning a clinic for veterans for the week after next, where some vaccine doses will be brought from the West Haven clinic in Connecticut up to western Mass., to help vaccinate more veterans.
