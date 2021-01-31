SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed for both Monday, February 1, and Tuesday, February 2, due to the first expected snowstorm of the year.
The American Medical Response, along with the city of Springfield’s provider of medical transportation, announced this latest development on Sunday.
Thus far, AMR told Western Mass News there have been upwards of 1,000 people tested daily at the AMR site on Boston Road in Springfield.
They also said that the COVID-19 testing site will resume operations on Wednesday morning at the mall. They added that appointments aren't necessary, but they encourage registering in advance to facilitate faster testing.
The testing site, designed as a drive-through process, normally operates from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information on the testing site and how to register, you can click here.
