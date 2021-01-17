WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new COVID-19 testing clinic opened up in West Springfield on Sunday.
Officials said it will run every Sunday until February, and it's being held at West Springfield High School from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
As a heads up, organizers told Western Mass News the gates close at 1:30 p.m. every weekend.
For more information on how to registration, you can click here.
