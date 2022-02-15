SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Less than one month after a second regional COVID-19 testing site opened in the city of Springfield, lines are nearly non-existent. We asked: why is that, and is the site still needed?
We spoke with Mayor Sarno as well as the site director at the Springfield Technology Park to assess where we are at and when things may change.
“This site is so easy to get to, it’s right off State Street,” said Marianne McCauley of East Longmeadow. “There’s no line, there’s no waiting.”
McCaulley was one of only a few dozen people who stopped by the COVID-19 regional testing site at the Springfield Technology Park on Tuesday.
“Our numbers have actually gone down quite a lot,” said site director Alexandra Santos. “That could be a good thing, could be not so good. Depends on how you look at things.”
Santos said that she has seen a huge decrease in people stopping by to get tested since opening on January 17th.
“People are just coming in really for school, travel and work. People aren’t really coming in sick or symptomatic,” she explained.
We also took questions to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who reached out to Governor Baker himself to get the second test site in the city and alleviate the pressure on the testing operation at the Eastfield Mall.
“I'm gonna keep them here as long as we need them,” Mayor Sarno told us. ”I hope there comes a time where we can say, ‘hey, we don’t need them anymore’ and move along.”
Sarno told Western Mass News that the decreased demand could be partly due to the more than 200,000 at-home tests distributed to residents and a huge decline in positive cases.
The state’s schoolwide mask mandate will end on February 28th, but with Springfield Public Schools masking up through March, do not expect any changes just yet, especially with the convenience and ease of access the location provides.
“Maybe the beginning of March, we’ll definitely have an idea of what direction we’re going to go with things,” Santos said. “This area is dominantly people that may not use cars and have transport, so I think it’s important that it stays here. Obviously, I hope that more people come and utilize the resources that we have.”
The site is open 7 days a week, Monday through Friday 12 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.