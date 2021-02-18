SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Weather concerns are causing issues as residents try to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments across the Commonwealth.
Western Mass News has been getting calls on our Vaccine Authority hotline about concerns surrounding their appointments for Friday.
We reached out to Curative, the company that runs the site, for more information on when people can expect extended hours.
They told Western Mass News snow coming is the final roadblock for those in the 75 and older category, with many of them now due back for their second dose.
"Then I have to get down to Plumtree Road to get over towards Eastfield, and that’s my main concern. Then I also have a concern about getting back home," said Springfield resident Marilyn Shine. "The first time I went, it was all good. My daughter does it for me on the computer. I went the first day they opened. The whole thing took about an hour, and I was fine."
Coming up on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, learn about a new announcement from the state about a delay in COVID-19 vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.