SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker, providing a few new details about what is coming next for the COVID-19 vaccination process.
People 75 years and older, who are looking to get their second dose from the mass vaccine site in Eastfield Mall, asking many questions surrounding the process.
Western Mass News spoke with representatives from Curative who run the site, and they said anyone who has already received their first dose before on Thursday, get an email to sign up for their second shot.
Thursday was the first day the company was booking second doses on site.
Representatives with the company told Western Mass News that anyone who left the site without a second appointment should receive an email with instructions on booking a second appointment.
Alternatively, the representatives also said that people who left without booking a second appointment go back to the vaccine site and do it in-person.
Now for those with two comorbidities or who are 65-74, the governor on Thursday was somewhat tight-lipped on when they can expect to be eligible.
"We have a long way to go in the vaccine rollout. Remember that there are almost 7,000,000 people in Massachusetts," Baker noted.
Right now, the state is at the start of Phase 2, vaccinating people 75 and older against COVID-19.
But the governor wouldn’t say when the next group, 65-74-year-olds and people with two or more health conditions, would begin. He would only speak on a month-to-month basis.
There will be a heck of a lot more vaccination activity going on in March than there was in February, and in April than there was in March, and in May than there was in April. The process is just getting going.
"We're over 75, so it's our turn to get it," said Springfield resident Robert Andreoli.
Inoculations continue at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccine site, with more slots opening up this week.
Western Mass News found that as of 9:30 Thursday morning, the Eastfield Mall site had more than 2,000 slots available each for three dates next week, which sounds like a lot for the current age group of 75 and older.
But to put it in perspective, in Hampden County alone, there are more than 33,000 people 75 and older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Eastfield Mall site serves more than just Hampden County.
Western Mass News spoke with people from as far away as Worcester who make the drive.
The governor also announced that a hotline will soon open to help people with scheduling appointments, as some current vaccine groups struggle.
"Some of my friends are having problems signing up, so you have to give a few helpful hints," said Springfield resident Gene Caouette.
The governor also added that the telephone hotline phone number announced sometime this week.
