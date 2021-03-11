(WGGB/WSHM) -- CVS Health announced Thursday that it is adding 34 additional COVID-19 vaccine sites in Massachusetts through the federal pharmacy program.
Vaccines will begin to be administered to eligible populations as early as Sunday, March 14th with appointments for the latest allocation of doses becoming available for booking on Saturday, March 13th as all appointments are currently booked.
Previously, there were 51 CVS stores in the state activated. With the addition of the 34 new sites there are now a total of 85 CVS Pharmacy locations administering vaccines across the state of Massachusetts.
Vaccines at participating locations will be available to those who meet state eligibility criteria as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
COVID-19 vaccines are currently being administered in locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country as more vaccines become available.
