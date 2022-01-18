SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – At-home COVID-19 tests were handed out in Springfield Tuesday.
City officials told Western Mass news that even more are on the way, but will take a little longer to reach the city.
On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said that they put in an order for an additional 30,000 tests, but issues caused by the supply chain shortage and the weather will delay them by over 2 weeks.
This does not affect the 25,000 test kits that Springfield received from the state, and continue to distribute to city residents this week.
You can find a list of distribution sites below.
|LOCATION
|TIME
|DAYS
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
1476 Roosevelt Ave
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Thursdays
Department of Health and Human Services
311 State Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
New North Citizens Council
2455 Main Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
South End Community Center
99 Marble Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
East Forest Park Library
136 Surrey Road
|11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Saturdays
Forest Park Library
380 Belmont Ave
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Fridays
Mason Square Library
765 State Street
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Fridays
Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) - Sixteen Acres
1187 Parker Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Thursdays and Fridays
Indian Orchard Citizens Council
117 Main Street IO
|3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Thursdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.