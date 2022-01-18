This does not affect the 25,000 test kits that Springfield received from the state, and continue to distribute to city residents this week.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – At-home COVID-19 tests were handed out in Springfield Tuesday.

City officials told Western Mass news that even more are on the way, but will take a little longer to reach the city.

On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said that they put in an order for an additional 30,000 tests, but issues caused by the supply chain shortage and the weather will delay them by over 2 weeks.

This does not affect the 25,000 test kits that Springfield received from the state, and continue to distribute to city residents this week.

You can find a list of distribution sites below.

LOCATIONTIMEDAYS

 Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center

 1476 Roosevelt Ave

 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursdays

 Department of Health and Human Services

 311 State Street

 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays and   Wednesdays

 New North Citizens Council

 2455 Main Street

 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays and   Wednesdays

 South End Community Center

 99 Marble Street

 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays and   Wednesdays

 East Forest Park Library

 136 Surrey Road

 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays

 Forest Park Library

 380 Belmont Ave

 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays

 Mason Square Library

 765 State Street

 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays

 Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) - Sixteen Acres

 1187 Parker Street

 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

 Indian Orchard Citizens Council

 117 Main Street IO

 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursdays

