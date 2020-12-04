CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest information from the state shows a significant drop in enrollment in public schools in Massachusetts at 37,000 students. A large portion of that number makes up pre-K and kindergarten students.
"Currently, we are down 365 students as compared to the enrollment of last year," said Matthew T. Francis, the assistant superintendent at Chicopee Public Schools.
Enrollment numbers have dropped at Chicopee Public Schools, and according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, dropped by almost four percent across the state.
“What we are assuming what is behind those numbers is the choice that parents are making to keep their children back for a year," said the senior associate commissioner for DESE, Russell Johnston.
Specifically looking at the state-wide numbers for preschool and kindergarten students, there are 17,000 fewer students than last year, a trend that's seen in Chicopee, with 35 fewer kindergarteners.
"We are showing a deficit when you compare last year’s kindergarten to this year’s kindergarten," Francis explained.
Francis told Western Mass News he believes parents opted out because kindergarten is not a state mandate.
"I think with that and the uncertainty of where COVID was going to different districts around the commonwealth, I think parents, guardians, and caregivers just felt that with that uncertainty, it’s just better off to keep them home," he explained.
DESE officials said 13,000 students have moved to private schools or homeschooling.
"We anticipate that many of those students, if not most of those students, will be enrolling in the fall of 2021," Johnston said. "We know that when we have the privilege of having students in front of us, we will do everything we can to catch them up and have them ready for meeting those grade-level expectations.”
Despite the drop in enrollment, Chicopee Public Schools has seen a positive outcome for last year’s kindergarten class, retaining all students in first grade this year. Something district officials hope will continue to be a trend for next year.
"Hopefully, we are back into a traditional educational setting so that we can get our kindergarten enrollment up. We can recapture some students who have gone to either virtual school or have applied and accepted to home school," Francis added.
For parents who opted to keep their pre-K or kindergarten-aged children at home this year, DESE officials recommend creating a language-enriched learning environment. There’s also a family resource toolbox with resources to help navigate this school year.
