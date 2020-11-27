BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have removed another state from its COVID-19 lower-risk locations and added it to the restricted travel list.
The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) announced, on Friday, that Vermont has now been removed from the state's lower-risk travel list.
Effective 12:01am 11/28, Vermont has been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order. All travelers arriving to MA from VT must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID test. Please visit https://t.co/A3A2CeAiV0 for more info. pic.twitter.com/MuCrx9K6GX— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) November 27, 2020
This announcement comes as an update from Friday, Nov. 13, when the DPH announced that New York, Washington state, and Washington D.C. were also no longer included in its lower-risk list.
The DPH also reported that travelers who arrive at the Bay State from Vermont are required to fill out a form and quarantine for at least 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test.
Hawaii remains the only state that Massachusetts residents are allowed to visit.
