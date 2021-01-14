EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the green light is given to more groups of people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Bay State, many in the general public are wondering when they can begin signing up for their shots.
While details for this are still being worked out, the town of East Longmeadow told Western Mass News it's doing everything possible to prepare.
The town of East Longmeadow is being proactive when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine. They're asking residents 75 or older to sign-up for their shots now, well ahead of the state clearing the way.
“According to the DPH and all the guidelines for the medical administration of this vaccine, they’re an at-risk group. It was, sort of, a common-sense decision, we think," said East Longmeadow Town Manager Mary McNally.
McNally spoke to Western Mass News about why they're creating a waitlist when little else about the state's vaccination plan for the general public is known.
"Well, it's still up in the air because we don’t know," she said. "That’s part of the problem. There’s nothing that’s been determined yet with certainty.”
Western Mass News found residents are feeling some comfort with how the town is prioritizing and planning.
“I think the more prepared we can all be, the better. I like having the cue like you were talking about for the people over 75 because they do need it more than a lot of other people," said East Longmeadow resident Rachel Morales.
“The purpose of them letting people in the stores an hour earlier than everybody else, that’s because they were nervous. So yes, I agree with them getting the vaccine before the general public does," said East Longmeadow resident Bill Morin.
Residents in East Longmeadow who are 75 or older, and are interested in signing up for the cue, click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.