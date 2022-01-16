Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – American Medical Response has announced that it will close its COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on Monday due to the predicted winter weather.
AMR, in collaboration with Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, made this decision to ensure the safety of its personnel who would otherwise be exposed to the inclement conditions.
Daily COVID-19 testing will resume on Tuesday morning at the Eastfield Mall testing site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.