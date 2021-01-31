SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eastfield Mall's Curative COVID-19 vaccination site will be open on Monday, February 1, despite the expected snowstorm.
The Curative Customer Care told Western Mass News the vaccine site will be open and operating at normal hours from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
But officials also said that due to weather, if anyone is unable to attend their appointment on Monday, there is no need to call and cancel or reschedule.
Eastfield Mall will be extending the vaccine site's hours on Thursday, February 4, and Friday, February 5, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for those who missed their Monday appointment.
Officials said anyone getting the vaccine should still bring their original appointment confirmation form and ID with them if they intend to get their vaccine on Thursday or Friday instead of Monday.
They added that if the extended hours do not work, they will honor anyone's appointment at the same time any day from Tuesday, February 2 until Friday, February 5, but they do warn of a longer wait time.
If anyone has further questions on the extended hours or their appointments, you can contact the Curative Customer Careline at 888-702-9042 or email at support@curative.com.
