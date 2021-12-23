EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The curative COVID-19 testing clinic at Easthampton City Hall will be by appointment only Thursday and December 30.
According to officials, 40 patients are booked per half hour.
Beginning January 4, the site will be moving to a drive-thru site at Mill Side Park.
Other testing sites can be found here.
