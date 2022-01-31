EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Easthampton Fire Department stepped in to help school nurses as COVID-19 continues to put a strain on the town.
A new partnership started Monday, and Western Mass News was there to check it out.
“We've seen a recent surge in the area with people having this virus, and what it had in terms of an impact on the school nurses was it really impacted their workload,” said Easthampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris.
With COVID-19 cases going up in Easthampton, more students need to be tested. The Easthampton Fire Department came to the rescue on Monday to support the high school with pool testing.
“We are essentially working with them to do the pool testing, and also triage any sicknesses or illnesses the kids may have,” Chief Norris explained.
He told Western Mass News that so far, he sent over two paramedic firefighters to the high school Monday, but that could change later in the week, especially if the demand for testing gets higher.
“Starting on Wednesday, we’re going to have one in the high school and one over at the New Mountain View School,” said Chief Norris. “We’re going to see over this first week how that goes and we’ll reevaluate next week, but we’re going to start with two. But we certainly can increase that based on the demands.”
Easthampton Fire plans to help out Easthampton schools with testing Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
