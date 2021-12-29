EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – City officials said that the free COVID-19 testing site at City Hall will be moving to Millside Park.
The new site is expected to open on January 4th and will be drive-thru and appointment only.
The Health Department told Western Mass News it'll be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
