COVID 19 coronavirus test generic 061020

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pixabay

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – City officials said that the free COVID-19 testing site at City Hall will be moving to Millside Park.

The new site is expected to open on January 4th and will be drive-thru and appointment only.

The Health Department told Western Mass News it'll be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

