SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many people across western Mass. have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, not all essential workers were provided the same opportunity.
One local animal control officer told Western Mass News she was able to get the vaccine in the first wave, but many of her colleagues have not.
Jessecah Gower told Western Mass News that many animal control officers have a difficult time getting approved for a coronavirus vaccine. But she said she believes it's important all workers in her field have the same opportunity.
"We get called out to the homes where maybe someone was hospitalized with COVID-19, and there is no one to take care of their pets now," she explained. "So oftentimes, animal control officers will get called to remove animals, to provide temporary care, or help the family figure out what to do in the meantime."
Gower added that several factors lead to being approved for a vaccine or not, like full time or part-time employment. She told us every town is different, and in some towns, it's harder than others to be approved.
Gower also said there’s a support group on social media for people to share how they received approval for a vaccine and what to do if someone was denied.
