SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people have been reaching out to Western Mass News, concerned about their electric bills increasing significantly.
One individual said their bill has increased by around 30 percent. But the spokesperson for Eversource, Priscilla Ress, told Western Mass News part of the reason is the pandemic is changing living habits.
Ress said while it is getting colder out, bills may not be increasing for the reason customers think.
"It’s not unusual for bills to go up in January when the rates change. What is unusual is, I think, that during this pandemic, so many of us are using more electricity. I mean, we are using more power. We have more people living under the same roof, using electronics, so that is going to impact the bill," she noted.
She told us using more heating wouldn't necessarily drastically increase bills, but using more and not having proper insulation will impact how warm your house gets.
Ress also said it's important to monitor how often you're using your dishwasher, washer, and drier. She said it's best to unplug electronics when you're not using them.
She added that Eversource does free home energy assessments to see if anyone's home is energy efficient, which will ultimately save them money on their bill.
