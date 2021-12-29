(WGGB/WSHM) – The FDA has authorized two more at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.
The Roche and Siemens at-home tests went through the administration's new accelerated review program.
The tests are the first to gain FDA authorization through the program which is set to bring tens of millions of new tests per month to the U.S.
Last week, President Biden announced new actions to ensure Americans have access to free testing, including convenient at-home tests.
Biden committed to buy half a billion at-home tests which will be provided to Americans for free starting in January.
