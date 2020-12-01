SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CDC’s team of advisers held an emergency meeting Tuesday to vote on who will get the COVID-19 vaccines first, who gets it next, and who will have to wait several months.
States are preparing to receive coronavirus vaccines as early as December 15, if one is authorized.
CDC vaccine advisers have decided in a 13 to one vote who should receive the vaccine first.
"The vaccine should be delivered to healthcare providers and to those individuals living in long-term congregate facilities," the chair of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Dr. Jose Romero said.
When it came to making these allocation decisions the FDA said they're working "hand in glove" with the CDC.
"We'll be very aligned moving forward because the data has to drive the decision that we make, with respect to allocation and prioritization," U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.
Despite this, not everyone in these groups will be getting it when one is available.
"There isn't enough vaccination to go around at this time, and so each individual institution will need to decide how they're going to prioritize that vaccine," Dr. Romero said.
No one is wasting time preparing for the launch of a vaccine.
Many hospitals and pharmacies are installing freezers that can store Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine at temperatures of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
"We hope to get vaccine into arms as soon as 24-hours after receiving the vaccine here in the states," Dr. Romero said.
When it comes to the safety of vaccines, the FDA said they are sticking strictly to science and data in their decision making.
"One thing we can't do is promise something that isn't deliverable because of an issue that comes up regarding safety or effectiveness,” Dr. Hahn said. “We need to make sure that we've done the job right."
The CDC’s vaccine advisers will meet again after their counterparts at the FDA decide to authorize a coronavirus vaccine, which will likely be sometime next week.
