SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Downtown Springfield will have some new pieces of art installed this spring. Fresh Paint Springfield, the mural festival that began in 2019, will be returning to the city in June.
On Thursday, officials will announce details including the new mural locations and artists. Organizers will also share details about festival events and paint parties.
A press conference in scheduled for 10:15 a.m. at Pynchon Park in Dwight Street which is the site of a newly-painted mural for Fresh Paint 2021.
This year's festival will run from June 5-June 13 and will feature new murals in Downtown Springfield as well as in Mason Square.
