SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, the state opens new appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine on their online booking system, but the available time slots are even less than last week.
The state is only offering 12,000 first-dose appointments, compared to the 50,000 last week. Governor Charlie Baker's office said this is because there's a greater need for second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments. But those who are still trying to book a first shot appointment are left frustrated.
"I’m very discouraged about the fact that there’s only 12,000 available tomorrow," said East Longmeadow resident Bill Fonesca.
People who are still struggling to book first dose appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine are charging their phones and laptops Wednesday night, getting ready for the state to open new time slots on their booking website Thursday morning.
Going into this round of appointments, the governor said supply issues are still prominent.
"Our problem, which is a problem in every state in the country, is there are more people who want to get vaccinated than there is supply to vaccinate them with," he said.
Only 12,000 first dose appointments will be available this week, compared to the 50,000 offered last week. State officials said there is a greater need for people to book second-dose time slots this time around, but those still trying to find first dose appointments are left feeling discouraged.
"I was so upset, so what I’ve been doing is getting up every morning at five to get on the website to see what’s currently available," said a Chicopee resident. "It’s so hard to get an appointment. It’s like everything is booked."
Fonesca said he's having similar struggles and added that his odds of getting an appointment aren't looking promising.
"There’s less of a chance this week than last week because they had over 100,000 heads on the website with only 50,000 appointments. So I can imagine what it’s going to look like tomorrow morning," he noted.
While President Biden has promised every adult access to a vaccine by the end of May, Fonesca said the timeline isn't realistic.
"I don’t see that even being remotely possible. 12,000 appointments were given to the state on the first week of March. What’s his thinking behind it?" Fonesca said.
People without computer access can still call the states 211 number to book an appointment.
