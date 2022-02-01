SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us wondering if the drop in COVID-19 cases in Springfield could be due to more people taking at-home tests and possibly not reporting the results.
We took this question to city leaders and to get some answers.
Both the Mayor and the Health and Human Services Commissioner told us that anyone who tests positive at home should get a PCR test, even though the state is not recommending that.
“Both, the PCR test is important also if you test positive,” said Mayor Sarno. “That's more of a true test.”
He encouraged a PCR test after testing positive with an at-home test kit, which goes beyond what the state recommends. A PCR test is automatically reported to the state, while a self test is not.
That is just one concern Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris has about testing at home.
“I am concerned that individuals once they see a positive on a home test, it is my hope they're still doing the public health interventions,” she told us.
The second week of January hit an all-time high of 2,700 cases in a single week, but then a decline. Last week's case numbers reported 1,440 cases – that is 1,300 less from the all-time high.
However, it was our viewer’s concern that people are not following-up with a PCR test after testing positive, or they are not officially reporting the positive result to anyone.
The Mayor had this message:
“My message to them is to listen,” he said. “I think we're starting to turn the corner, but we have to stay very vigilant. Follow the public health protocols, get your shots.”
However, he was pleased with the number of self-tests the city of Springfield has received from the state, not hinting at any concerns.
“We're pushing out those 200,000 tests brought in here into the city,” said Mayor Sarno.
We confirmed with Mayor Sarno and Commissioner Caulton-Harris Tuesday that Springfield's indoor mask mandate could end in a month if cases continue to go down.
