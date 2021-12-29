SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Lines continued to grow at COVID-19 testing sites as thousands of people looked to get tested after the Christmas holiday and before New Year’s as omicron spreads rapidly.
As wait times at testing sites continued to rise with some even running out of tests, many turned to at-home rapid kits.
But people have asked what happens if you test positive at home. Western Mass News got answers from Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose.
“The most important thing is if you test positive at home, that you bought from the pharmacy, is that you follow the protocols that a provider or public health official would encourage you to do,” Dr. Roose explained.
Dr. Roose told us that most healthcare providers would advise you to get a PCR test if your at-home test is positive, and also follow CDC guidelines.
“Which would be to quarantine from others,” said Dr. Roose. “You retrace your contacts to see if there’s other people who should be tested, monitor for symptoms, seek out care if you’re developing any symptoms that might need treatment or if you’re vulnerable and could suffer from severe illness.”
Some residents were out Wednesday picking up at-home testing kits that are being given out at Springfield city libraries to help stop the spread.
“I’m here to get the testing for the at-home kit,” Springfield resident Judy Smith told us. “I have never used one at home, so it’s new to me, so I'm going to learn.”
Smith said that the library even offers a tutorial on how to take the test, but for residents we spoke with, getting vaccinated has helped to protect them from the virus.
“It’s better safe than sorry to get the vaccine,” Smith said. “A lot of people are scared, but it’s just like a flu shot or every year, we get a physical.”
“I think it’s very important,” Springfield resident Richard Vasquez told us. “Think of your loved ones and get the vaccine; it's not rocket science.”
Several versions of these at-home tests have become available and many come with instructions. The key thing to look for after you swab your nose and wait 15 minutes is a double line result. Two lines means positive for COVID and one means negative. But
Dr. Roose said that if you are positive, make sure to follow up with a health care provider, begin your quarantine, and seek out a PCR test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.