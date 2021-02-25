SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A massive rush of people tried to snag one of 50,000 appointments at the state's mass vaccination sites first thing Thursday morning.
Within a few hours, almost all slots were booked. But tens of thousands of people walked away unsuccessful.
It's another step in the vaccine rollout that Governor Charlie Baker had to defend at a hearing in front of lawmakers on Thursday. At the hearing, things got heated.
State Senator Eric Lesser and the governor locked horns over the vaccine sign-up process. Lesser contends the online system is too difficult to navigate without error.
Western Mass News received dozens of messages from people who would agree, but there is one success story.
"I logged in after 8 a.m. It said I had over 10,000 people ahead of me, and it told me I had an hour's wait. I thought, 'Oh this is not gonna be fun,'" said Springfield resident Pam Laushway.
Laushway told Western Mass News that signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for the Eastfield Mall went smoothly Thursday morning on the state’s vaccine website.
"Finally, it was my turn. I got into the site, picked a date, a slot, and then proceeded to answer the 20+ questions that are on the website. When it was ready to book an appointment, it said that slot was no longer available," she explained.
She told us she was able to retry getting another slot.
"14 times it was unsuccessful, and on the 15th try, my appointment was booked," she said
Most people, however, didn’t get past the new waiting room feature unveiled after last week’s system crash.
Western Mass News received messages from dozens of viewers that said they waited in line behind thousands of people and walked away without an appointment.
The governor addressed the vaccine rollout before a legislative hearing and was faced with anger coming from State Senator Lesser.
"Governor, you’re not answering the question I asked. You’re not answering the question I asked, and this is important because it has delayed the rollout of the shots into people's arms," he said.
Lesser demanded an apology for those who experienced technical glitches last week.
"Would you say sorry to the millions [of] people? Of course, absolutely, definitely, yes," he said.
But the governor argued the limited vaccine supply from the federal government is more to blame for frustrations this week.
"If somebody goes on the website and they told that there are 69,000 people in front of them, that’s going to be a frustrating experience, which, let me finish, is what happened to a lot of people this morning," Baker said.
State health officials told Western Mass News there are 50,000 appointments made available Thursday morning at the mass vaccination sites.
There are other locations available on the VaccineFinder website, like pharmacies. But even many of those sites are booked solid at this time.
