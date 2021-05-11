Virus Outbreak Massachusetts Governor

In this May 5, 2020, photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference held after a tour of the Merrow Manufacturing plant during the coronavirus pandemic in Fall River, Mass. (Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday as part of the nation's push to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.

Baker was part of a group of six governors discussing the vaccine rollout with the president in a virtual meeting.

They shred best practices for encouraging Americans to get vaccinated as the vaccination rate is declining nationwide.

Massachusetts is #2 in the country with about 74 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Baker credits collaboration with the local boards of health and regional centers as a big part of the success.

"We had tremendous participation from health care community from hospitals to physician offices and our community health centers were a big part of the show for us very early on and with respect to equity, one of the places we started straight out of the gate was a big aggressive program to do outreach to congregate care," Baker said.

Those programs focused on group homes, senior sites, and homeless shelters.

(1) comment

JCC
JCC

Old Charlie is graded an F on people getting the vaccine of over 6 million residents not even half have gotten the Vaccine due his poor strategy on where to put clinics

