(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday as part of the nation's push to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.
Baker was part of a group of six governors discussing the vaccine rollout with the president in a virtual meeting.
They shred best practices for encouraging Americans to get vaccinated as the vaccination rate is declining nationwide.
Massachusetts is #2 in the country with about 74 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
Baker credits collaboration with the local boards of health and regional centers as a big part of the success.
"We had tremendous participation from health care community from hospitals to physician offices and our community health centers were a big part of the show for us very early on and with respect to equity, one of the places we started straight out of the gate was a big aggressive program to do outreach to congregate care," Baker said.
Those programs focused on group homes, senior sites, and homeless shelters.
Old Charlie is graded an F on people getting the vaccine of over 6 million residents not even half have gotten the Vaccine due his poor strategy on where to put clinics
