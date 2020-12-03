SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker revealed more details about the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
This announcement comes as Massachusetts health officials must submit their final draft of the plan to the federal government by Friday, December 4.
The governor didn’t want to say too much about the vaccine plan before it gets approved by officials, but he did predict that Massachusetts would get more doses than previously expected.
"The plan based on a lot of guidance from a pretty important and sophisticated collection of experts," Baker said.
On Friday, state health officials will submit their plan to the federal government on how best to distribute the first potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. While the state’s initial plan anticipated receiving between 20,000 and 60,000 doses in the first wave, the governor said that number could be bigger.
"This will probably be a little lumpy, but we’re expecting to see somewhere around 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year," he explained.
The governor was confident about revealing who would be the first to receive them.
"Healthcare workers and long-term care folks are going to be up near the top of the list," he said.
”We are so used to the process taking years in the United States," said the president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Katie Murphy.
Murphy told Western Mass News how health care workers feel about being the first to receive these doses outside of a research setting.
"We’re very pleased that this process is moving forward, but it’s truncated. So, we’re approaching it very, very carefully," she noted. "We’re an evidence-based profession. We want to look at the evidence. I think most of us have a great deal of faith in our scientists on the federal level."
The governor is anticipating releasing more information about vaccine rollout on Monday, December 7.
