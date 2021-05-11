(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is one of several governors who will virtually meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
During the meeting, which is set for 1 p.m., the governors will discuss ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible to continue the fight against COVID-19.
“It’s basically to talk about how to reach and deliver vaccines to either folks that are part of what we would call the hesitant community or folks who are part of communities that are just hard to reach and need more help to get vaccinated,” said Baker during a stop Monday at a community health center vaccination clinic in Quincy.
According to the governor, Massachusetts continues to make progress and by the end of the week more than 3 million people in Massachusetts will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
He said the goal is to have more than 4 million adults in the state fully vaccinated by the beginning of June. In total, the state has a population of about 7 million.
To help fight against vaccine hesitancy, all of the state’s mass vaccination sites and most pharmacies are now offering walk-in appointments.
