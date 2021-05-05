EVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker will tour the COVID-19 vaccination site at Encore Boston Harbor Wednesday afternoon before providing an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Bay State.
On Monday, Baker announced the closure of four of the state's seven mass COVID-19 vaccination sites by June.
The governor's tour is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. He will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Dr. Assaad Sayah and Encore Boston Harbor President Brian Gullbrants.
Earlier in the day, the governor will Visit Stock Pot Malden to highlight Local Lunchbox, a program that provides free and locally prepared meals for kids ages 18 and under across Massachusetts.
