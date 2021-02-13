SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and Springfield city leaders visited the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site to check out the facility on Saturday.
This comes after growing calls of concerns about people forced to wait outside in the cold and the National Guard having to be called in to help.
The governor came to Springfield to give his daily COVID-19 briefing update. Also, he wanted to interact with those who are getting vaccinated, the 75 years or older age-group.
Baker toured the facility Saturday afternoon after State Senator Eric Lesser and many city leaders were frustrated by the lack of state oversite.
You may remember, Western Mass News showed long lines where people were standing out in the cold.
Curative, the company running the site, has since made changes. People are now allowed to wait inside the mall before getting their shot.
The governor wants to give out as many vaccine doses in the Bay State as possible. But he also said he is not comfortable moving onto the 65 and older age group until the vast majority of the 75-years or older group is vaccinated.
The governor has a suggestion about what you should do when arriving for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
"If you came there somewhere around 30 minutes in advance, you'd have plenty of time to get from your car to where you needed to go and get checked in," Baker said. "I mean, I'm 64, so I have friends who have parents in their 80s and 90s, and I get the concern that people have about, 'I got this appointment. I want to make sure I get there in time. I want to make sure that I get the vaccine.'”
Now, the governor also gave a shoutout to the National Guard for assisting the Eastfield Mall. The state is now allowing caregivers to get the shot as well.
