GLOUCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Bay State Wednesday morning after touring a school in Gloucester.
The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Roemo Theken.
Governor Baker will tour the West Parish Elementary School which is celebrating its 101st day of in-person learning at 9 a.m.
His announcement comes just one day after President Biden made an announcement calling on states to prioritize the vaccination of teachers.
The president said he would like to see teachers vaccinated by the end of March. That timeline falls in line with what Governor Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are proposing when it comes to getting all elementary school students back in the classroom by April.
According to President Biden, the federal government will supply shots to teachers through their pharmacy program.
In Massachusetts, CVS is the only federal pharmacy partner to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday morning teachers were added to CVS' list of qualified individuals to get vaccinated. The state has not yet announced that they are eligible.
