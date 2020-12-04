GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Granby Public School community will return to a hybrid learning model next week.
Interim Superintendent, Carol Hepworth, made the announcement on Thursday, saying Kindergarten, First Grade, 7th grade, high needs students and those who have struggled with remote learning will return to the classroom beginning on Monday, December 7th.
Second and 8th grade cohorts will not be brought back for in-person learning.
In a letter to parents, Hepworth writes, "the committee felt that delaying these cohorts was the safest and most prudent decision for our community at this time. This change will move the start date for these cohorts to January 2021."
According to Hepworth, the School Committee will meet later this month to address the changes to Granby Public Schools' reopening plan.
She adds that the Health and Safety Committee will continue to monitor community-level data with a focus on keeping students and staff safe.
"As a school community, we have been successful in limiting exposure in our schools," said Hepworth. "Our ability to conduct in-person learning on December 7th and ever day beyond that relates to our continued collective commitment to limiting exposure and slowing transmission rates."
