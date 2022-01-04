LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates at the Hampden County Correctional System have spiked.
As of Tuesday, 85 staff members were out who tested positive for the virus and 29 inmates have also tested positive.
The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office told Western Mass News that no one is hospitalized at this time.
Officials said that more than 74% of staff members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all inmates are offered a vaccine.
One parent of an inmate in the Ludlow Corrections Facility told Western Mass News that he has not heard from his son in days and usually would hear from him daily. He said that his son said inmates have been on lockdown for around three weeks.
“In my son’s case, he’s a cancer survivor, and by him being there without protection at all, at the mercy of the facility, we’re really concerned he may get infected with COVID,” said Jose Hernandez.
He said that he has not been able to visit his son in around two months and is worried more cases will continue to pop up.
Of the positive inmate cases, 28 are in the Ludlow Corrections Facility and 1 in the Women’s Correctional Facility in Chicopee. Staff members who tested positive have been sent home to quarantine.
