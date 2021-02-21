SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 1 million Massachusetts residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health experts said the state is on the right path to getting back to normal. This latest report is a milestone for the Bay State.
Western Mass News spoke with a local expert who said this is promising news and that the end of the coronavirus pandemic is even closer.
"I think that’s fantastic, that’s a huge breakthrough," said Western New England University Professor and Immunologist Clinton Mathias.
More than 1 million people across Massachusetts have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, a milestone for the state’s vaccination efforts.
"That’s fantastic because that shows we're well on our way to at least getting to the state to develop herd immunity," Mathias noted.
According to the state's Department of Public Health, nearly 400,000 people have already gotten their second shot.
Mathias told Western Mass News this makes herd immunity an achievable goal shortly. That's when enough people are immune to the virus and that it can no longer spread.
"We're at least on our way, so when everyone else starts getting vaccinated, we should be getting there soon," he said.
He added that there's new evidence that's even more promising, offering some protection for those who have gotten the first dose.
"Pfizer came out with a new report saying just the first dose of the vaccine seems to be pretty effective, so I think that’s fantastic news too because we’ve already gotten about 1 million people vaccinated with the first dose," he said.
While those 65 and older or people with at least two comorbidities have officially been granted the green light to schedule appointments, Mathias urges those still waiting for their turn to be patient.
"People have done well waiting until now. It’s almost been a year of the pandemic. People have been patient, but we’re almost there, and hopefully, everyone will be able to be vaccinated in the next few months," he said.
He also told us states are limited in the number of doses they receive, but he expects more appointments for people eligible now to open up in the next few weeks.
For the full report on those vaccination throughout the state and the progressed made by the state's DPH, click here.
