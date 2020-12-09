SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 vaccinations expected to begin in Massachusetts next week after Governor Charlie Baker unveiled a timeline and priority list, which shows widespread availability for the general public coming in April.
Western Mass News spoke with health experts, who said we could potentially get back to normal.
State health officials said more than 60 percent of the population would need to get the vaccine before we can think of life without wearing a mask.
"We're here to share some news and details about our plan to distribute the first round of COVID-19 vaccine," Baker said.
The governor was joined by his coronavirus team on Wednesday to announce the state's official plan when people in the Bay State can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine, doses will head right to the Bay State, the first shipment expected on December 15. Health experts weighed in on this new stage in the pandemic.
"What we know about vaccines is that they dramatically lower your risk of needing hospitalization or death. They protect you," explained the chair for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Advisory Group, Dr. Paul Biddinger. "What we don't know is whether they completely prevent you from getting a low-level infection or transmitting the illness."
Baker said that the first phase distributions includes:
PHASE 1 (in order of priority) – December 2020 to February 2021
- Clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care
- Long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities
- Police, fire, and EMS
- Congregate care settings (including shelters and corrections)
- Home-based healthcare workers
- Healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care
Dr. Biddinger said he believes more than 60 percent of the population needs to get the vaccine.
"When things will get back to normal, there's a lot of science that looks at this. People know the term herd immunity. We have to get to a majority of the population who has affective immunity before we can get a prevalence of the disease down low enough that we can get back much closer to normal," he explained.
For those who have the coronavirus or are recovering from it, Dr. Biddinger still recommends getting the vaccine when it becomes available.
"The current recommendation we believe that's coming from the CDC is anyone who's had a documented case of COVID-19 in the past three months wait until that three month has passed before receiving their vaccination," he added.
The governor points out the timeline for when the vaccine will be provided, which could change depending on the timing of the FDA's approval and the distribution process that follows.
