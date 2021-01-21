CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is topping President Joe Biden’s priority list on his first full day in office, as he signs several executive orders to get the ball rolling on his coronavirus goals.
Local health and school officials are reacting to those changes Thursday evening.
Those Western Mass News spoke with on Thursday said they are looking for more consistency in messaging and support when it comes to the vaccine rollout and preventative care.
There are 10 executive orders announced by President Joe Biden, all aimed at ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among his top goals, increased vaccination sites by creating federal community vaccine centers.
The administration will be using the Defense Production Act to make supplies for COVID-19 tests and vaccine materials like syringes.
Also, opening a majority of K-8 schools within 100 days.
Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said these goals are more concrete than the guidance from the previous administration.
"That left states are scrambling around putting their infrastructure in place," she said.
Caulton-Harris told us one of her biggest concerns is guidance about preventative COVID-19 care.
"We are anticipating that we will see support from the federal government when it comes to vaccine distribution, when it comes to testing, and when it comes to making sure we are giving concrete science-based information to the public," she added.
Western Mass News also spoke with the principal of Academy Hill School, a private school currently using in-person learning.
Melissa Earls said that because her school draws students from Massachusetts and Connecticut, she hopes to see clear guidance for families in both states.
"We do think that there might be a more unified response across state lines," she said.
Even though her school follows COVID-19 protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, families are generally agreeable to those precautions.
"It always helps to have the backing of, whether it’s the state or a federal guidance, behind us," she noted.
The new administration also said it is their goal to distribute 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.