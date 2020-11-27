AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England kicks off its first holiday in the park lights Friday night. There are a total of a million lights displayed at the park.
Six Flags New England wanted to give residents a sense of normalcy to enjoy the holidays. So what better way to get into the Christmas spirit with holiday lights and music.
"Our goal is to create a magical experience that takes you away for a few hours from the world outside. We have more lights than ever before as we've been hanging them up for months for our guests," explained the communications director for Six Flags New England, Jennifer McGrath.
Now "Holiday in the Park Lights" ends at 9 p.m., but it will continue on weekends until December 27, with reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.