HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An indoor mask mandate is set to go into effect in Holyoke later this week.
The Holyoke Board of Health voted Monday night to approve the mandate, which would start Thursday, January 6th and remain in effect until further notice.
The Board cited an increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the state and the prevalence of the omicron and delta variants.
The mandate covers "specified indoor spaces" like restaurants, bars, hotels, gyms, and places of worship.
Enforcement will be left up to the individual business owners with a fine that can reach up to $300.
