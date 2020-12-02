HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two separate "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing sites in Holyoke will be extended through the month of December.
A walk-up COVID testing site, located at 323 Appleton Street, will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through December 31st, 2020.
A drive-up testing site will also operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 .a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The location of the drive-up testing site at Holyoke Community College has changed. It will now take place at Lot H. Drivers are urged to remain in their vehicles while they wait.
According to Holyoke Board of Health officials, the turnaround time for results is typically four days or fewer.
The test site is first come, first serve and no appointments are available.
To help speed up the process, those looking to get tested should have their information, including their full name, address, phone number and email address ready ahead of time.
Testing is free and you do not need a referral or any COVID symptoms.
The test style will be the less invasive swab in the lower nostril.
Information on all of the Stop the Spread test sites across the state can be found here.
