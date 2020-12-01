HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most students in Holyoke Public Schools are learning remotely right night, forcing many school activities to be canceled. However, the Holyoke High School theater program is finding a unique way to still put on a show.
Holyoke High School theater director Bevan Brunelle came up with the idea to put on the show virtually. It's a crowd source cinema with students in the drama department creating a digital version of the classic story, Alice in Wonderland.
"We have to do something. We're not going to let COVID stop us," said Brunelle. "It's all about just having fun and letting the kids be creative and just express themselves through this medium."
Students were tasked with filming specific scenes at home using their cell phones or iPads with the people in their house or who they've been in contact with during the pandemic.
"They were really excited about the opportunity because they are just really wanting to do something fun right, and I think they feel cooped up and this gives them a way to be creative with the people they are allowed to be around," said Brunelle.
Western Mass News got a first look at the project. Each scene will be edited together to make the final product and despite the different format and the physical distance, students say they're happy to be apart of the play.
"Even though we aren't with each other, it still feels like we are," said Natalie Marrero. "This will always just be like a memory for me, so I'm trying to make the best of it."
"It's helped me cope a lot. Also, when you are expressing your feelings on stage, it just feels good to let go of something," said Alysha Izquierdo.
It's not the typical format for a play but nothing right now is typical-- making it the perfect scenario for all of those involved.
"This is our time of year to kind of bring some happiness to the Holyoke community and the surrounding areas, especially during COVID. We want to bring some giggles to people," said Brunelle.
Holyoke High School's version of Alice in Wonderland is set to premiere on December 17th. A live stream will be offered on the high school's social media pages.
