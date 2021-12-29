HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Mayor Joshua Garcia has postponed his inaugural ball due to rising COVID cases.
The decision came just one day after the Mayor implemented a municipal building mask mandate in the city.
The ball was originally scheduled for January 8th at the Log Cabin.
It will now be held on February 26th.
Ticket refunds will be available upon request.
