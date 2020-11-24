HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Visitation at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is suspended after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
The staff member was last on-site on Tuesday, November 17, and has been at home since Wednesday, November 18.
The Soldiers’ Home has suspended visitation for all units, but visits are anticipated to resume again on December 2, pending facility-wide testing results.
Movement throughout the facility has been suspended until further notice, and PPE protocols have been heightened.
All veterans, families, and staff have been notified.
Virtual visits are encouraged to celebrate the holidays. They can be scheduled Monday through Friday 8-4 p.m. at (413) 552-4764.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.