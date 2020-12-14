HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke is extending its free "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing program through the spring.
According to the Board of Health, the new end date is March 31, 2021.
The drive-through testing site located at Holyoke Community College has been running since the end of August.
It's open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is also open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents and conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments necessary. Results are typically received in four days or less.
More information on all of the Stop the Spread test sites across the state can be found here.
